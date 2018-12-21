Morrisons to make stores quieter on ‘Super Saturday’

Morrisons will switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas – to give customers the option of a calmer shopping trip.

Dubbed ‘Super Saturday’, December 22 is set to be the busiest food shopping day of the year – with millions of shoppers expected to visit a Morrisons store.

Between 9am in the morning and 12pm at lunchtime, Morrisons will turn off its in-store radio in all of its 494 stores, which would normally be playing a range of festive music.

The supermarket will also turn down the beeping sounds at all of its main checkout, express lane and self-service tills.

It is hoped that the move will create a calmer shopping atmosphere for its customers.

Morrisons has listened to some of its customers who said that – during this more stressful Christmas shopping time - a quieter store would help them to concentrate on their shopping lists, shop round the store more quickly, prevent them from making another trip back to the store for forgotten items, and enjoy their shopping trip.

Anna Lane, Customer Director at Morrisons, said: “Some customers love listening to Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and Wham as they do their Christmas shop. Other customers have told us they’d like the option of a calmer morning without music, so that they can focus on buying everything they need for Christmas.”

For those customers who want to shop with Christmas tunes playing, music will be restored at all other opening times.

While the music will be turned off during the morning, there still might be local choirs or other charitable events in Morrisons stores.