Milngavie cyclist’s mammoth challenge

A Milngavie man has cycled the length of the UK in aid of a charity that has supported both his grandfather and mum through a devastating illness.

Andrew Lamb (30) took 14 days to complete the 1000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats, raising £1500 in the process for the Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA).

The Association are the only charity in the country supporting families impacted by the degenerative neurological condition Huntington’s disease (HD).

Andrew said: “It really was a bit of a challenge at times.

“we hit some really bad weather on several days and its hard when you know you’ve got several hours of it ahead.

“But the good days more than made up for it, all in all I really enjoyed and a huge thanks to everyone for their support..

‘The SHA have done a lot for my family, so it’s good to give something back.’

SHA supports HD families through a national network of specialists, a world leading youth support team and its financial wellbeing service.

HD is a complex condition with symptoms that typically begin to develop between the ages of 30 and 50.

It causes three main groups of symptoms: changes to thinking processes - a type of early onset dementia, loss of muscle control and involuntary movements which lead to loss of speech and swallow, along with mental illness.

Those impacted by HD may lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink and make decisions and will eventually need 24 hour care.

It is also hereditary with each child of those diagnosed at 50% risk of developing the disease. There is currently no cure.

It is estimated there are around 1100 people living with HD in Scotland and up to 6000 potentially at risk.

Andrew added: “Last year we did a trek and this year the cycle, so who knows maybe next year I might be tempted by a triathlon.

“I just don’t think I’ll be back on the bike again anytime soon”.

Anyone interested in fundraising for the SHA should contact Linda.Winters@hdscotland.or 0141 848 0308.