Marcus hits the charity heights

A Bearsden Primary School pupil has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by becoming one of the youngest people to scale Tower Ridge on Ben Nevis.

Marcus Tinley (9) undertook the monumental challenge on Scotland’s highest mountain in aid of Variety, which helps disadvantaged children in the area.

The climb, on which he was accompanied by his mountaineer dad Simon and a small team, took more than 12 hours and covered 24km and a 1550m ascent

So far he has raised more than £600 for the organisation.

Tower Ridge is one of the longest and most sought-after ridges in Scotland, and a challenge for even the most experienced of mountaineers.

Marcus said: “I love nature and mountain climbing is fun. It challenges you and makes you fit. I got into because of my dad and I love climbing and spending time with him. It doesn’t ever scare me because I’m on the end of a rope, which will save me if I fall!

“I’d love to climb Everest and Mont Blanc one day, and maybe K2 but that is more dangerous. I met Chris Bonnington last year so, after my dad, he’s my mountain hero and he emailed me this year!

“I’ve met Dani Arnold as well, he’s fast!”

Marcus started his climbing career with Duncryne Hill, known as ‘the dumpling’ at Gartocharn when he was just two. He then tackled Dumgoyne, Conic and Ben Aan, and climbed his first Munro, Ben Lomond, when he was four.

He said that one of his favourite things about climbing is consuming lots of food to keep his energy up.

Marcus said: “After the Tower Ridge climb, I had 20 chicken nuggets, fries and a strawberry milkshake. I was so hungry after 12 hours on Tower Ridge. I also ate half a chicken and mushroom pizza in Fort William.”

Marcus is now planning a presentation on his climb for his school assembly.

Dad Simon said: “I’m very proud of Marcus, and all he has achieved to date. He’s very enthusiastic and wants to develop so we’ll tackle a few more famous Scottish routes such as A Chir Ridge, An Teallach Traverse, Liathach Traverse and Cuillin Ridge. Next summer might also be his introduction to the Alps.

“We just need to make sure he has the right equipment as a lot of his potential is being limited as the equipment for kids just isn’t suitable for them if they do want to lead a more extreme outdoor adventure lifestyle.”

Anyone wishing to support Marcus’s efforts can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/marcus-tinley.