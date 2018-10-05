Honour for charity work

A dedicated local charity volunteer has been recognised for more than 40 years of work with the presentation of the British Empire Medal.

Frances Jones was awarded the medal in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours to mark her decades of work on behalf of Coeliac UK

Frances (centre) is pictured with family, friends and the Lord-Lieutenant.

She was one of the co-founders of the Glasgow and district group and has served as its organiser for 43 years, during which time she has helped countless people get a diagnosis of Coeliac Disease and to manage their condition.

Coeliac Disease is an autoimmune condition where the body reacts to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. The only treatment is a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet.

Frances was presented with her medal by Rear Admiral Michael Gregory, Lord-Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire, at an investiture ceremony at Clydebank Town Hall.

She said: “It was a surprise but I was delighted that my committee thought that what I’d done meant enough for them to put me forward for it, and I was delighted to receive it.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time but have enjoyed doing it, particularly when I see the changes in awareness, with doctors picking up on it more quickly. People need help after they’re diagnosed and it’s good to get that. It’s a good group I work with.”

Frances (77) now intends to step down from the role but will still be active in the group.