George Bowie beats Calvin Harris to Scottish DJ top spot

Calvin Harris may have the most number ones this decade but he’s been beaten to the top spot by Clyde 1’s George Bowie in the list of Scottish Top 50 DJs.

The achievement was music to George’s ears following another outstanding quarter with his GBX on a Saturday night enjoying an incredible 36.8 per cent of the listening audience, while the GBX Friday Network Show claims 23 per cent share of the radio market.

In just one year, George has managed to jump from fourth to first position in the Scottish Top 50 DJs poll.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. The poll is great fun and I am very proud to have pipped Calvin Harris, one of Scotland’s greatest exports, to the post!

“Maybe if he plays Bits n Pieces more often he might regain the number one spot for 2019.”

The top ten reads as follows:

1. George Bowie

2. DJ Rankin

3. Calvin Harris

4. DJ Zitkus

5. Gary McF

6. DJ Cammy

7. DJ Bad Boy

8. John Paul Stevenson

9. Scott Brown

10. Jaack Eye Jones

Find out if your favourite is included in the Scottish Top 50 DJs list at www.facebook.com/ScottishTop50DJs.