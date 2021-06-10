Unity Pizza Combo for Turkey v Italy Euro Kick Off

Pizza - and friends, nothing better.

It could get Messi as fans can gobble up a great offer with 2 for 1 pizza, all you need to do is show your ticket for the Euro 2020 fan zone from this Friday to enjoy this special offer.

Known for knock out combinations which are smack full of flavour and in keepy-upping this theme, Ryan Burns Head Chef at Nonna Said has created a special menu dedicated to some of the teams.

Ryan said “To celebrate the kick-off on Friday it’s a game of two halves with a special Turkey v Italy pizza featuring toppings from the best-selling Lamb Shawarma pizza and the choicest Italian meat cuts.

Anyone for a cocktail?

“Some of our other favourites we’re created to celebrate the Euros include Scotland which features venison, caramelised onion with haggis and Laphroaig, Portugal’s is peri peri central with chicken, prawns, roasted red peppers and Holland goes Double Dutch with cheese, sugo, grated Mozzarella, Gouda and Edam with a gunpowder garnish.”

Nonna’s best sellers are also available - the seriously tasty Salt and Chilli chicken pizza with fried chicken, salt and chilli spices, spring onion and curry mayo, the hugely popular Pepperoni, or the Spice Boi with jalapeno poppers, mac and cheese and buffalo sauce. Nonna’s Fire Roasted Pepper and Black Garlic isn’t just for veggies and pizza puritans will enjoy Calm Doon, Here’s the Margarita. Tiki taka chance on the smash hit Scottish BBQ with Buckfast BBQ sauce, square sausage, bacon, and spicy mince perfect for a pre or post-match food pick me up.

It’s game on with drinks, cocktails, shots and draught Beavertown’s Neck Oil and Gamma Ray and Weihenstephaner and there’s expertly crafted classic cocktails with a twist and an Italian gin perfect serve range.

General Manager, Douglas Coupland said “We’re excited to be able to be fully operational now after we opened a few weeks ago. Weekends are busy and our outside tables in the sunshine have proved popular.

Mmmm would you look at that cheese...

“You can join us early doors as we open at midday with last orders at 10pm, just show us your ticket and get your free pizza.”

“We’d encourage fans to book in advance and join us before or after the games, we’re in walking distance from Glasgow Green and ready to celebrate or commiserate with you!.”

And if you’re watching the football from the comfort of your sofa, chill cos Nonna Said does delivery via Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.