Don’t miss golden opportunity to help Fairtrade farmers

People in East Dunbartonshire are being offered a priceless opportunity to find out more about Fairtrade Gold.

An exhibition is touring the area this month to raise awareness of the world’s first independent ethical certification system for gold.

As well as displaying informative photographs, the exhibition will explain how Fairtrade Gold improves the lives of miners and stops exploitation.

The exhibition started on Monday, October 1, and is being held for a week in each location (during opening hours)

The dates and venues are: Fellowship Hall, Springfield Cambridge Church, Bishopbriggs (October 7), Gavin’s Mill, Milngavie (October 14) and Baljaffray Parish Church, Bearsden (October 21). The tour was due to be opened on Monday by Martin Rhodes, chief executive of the Scottish Fairtrade Forum.

A spokesperson for East Dunbartonshire Fair Trade Steering Group said: “Fairtrade Gold is the world’s first independent ethical certification system for gold.

“Buying Fairtrade Gold makes a real difference to the lives of miners, their families and communities.

“It means that small-scale and artisanal miners are paid a fair price, giving them financial security.

“You can be reassured that they work in fair conditions and are not forced to use toxic chemicals which are so harmful to health.”

East Dunbartonshire Council is a supporter of Fair Trade efforts locally.