Dippy the Dinosaur is on his way to Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Museum

After delighting more than 132,000 dinosaur enthusiasts during his time at Ulster Museum, Belfast, Dippy is heading across the Irish Sea to Glasgow.

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure is being brought to visitors in Scotland by the Natural History Museum London.

The 26 metre long dinosaur cast has been dismantled, carefully packed into 16 crates and transported to Kelvingrove Museum ahead of his big reveal there on Tuesday, January 22.

The iconic dinosaur will be in Glasgow until May 6, and is free to visit. Never before on public display outside of London, Kelvingrove Museum is the only Scottish destination on the tour that has already delighted record-breaking numbers of visitors at three previous UK venues.

Chair of Glasgow Life, Councillor David McDonald, said: “Dippy is on a mission to inspire families to explore our incredible natural history collections and the wonderfully rich, local environment that makes Scotland famous the world over.

“We look forward to welcoming the team from Natural History Museum London who will piece this splendid creature together and transform the main hall at Kelvingrove Museum.

“The really exciting, unusual thing is that visitors can watch from the balcony as Dippy takes shape, before the exhibition opens to certain applause next week.

“Lots of people are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Dippy up close, so we are asking guests to allow some extra time for their visit.”

The full skeleton in its displayed pose is an impressive 21.3 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 4.25 metres high. It will take a specialist team from Natural History Museum London, comprising of four technicians and two conservators, five days to bring this incredible creature to life in Glasgow.

Dippy on Tour is on a mission to inspire five million natural history adventures and encourage families to explore nature on their doorstep.

The Natural History Museum’s head of national public programmes, Katrina Nilsson, said: “Dippy has received such an overwhelming welcome at his first three destinations and inspired countless people to explore the fantastic nature available on their doorstep.

“We hope he will continue to inspire a greater understanding and passion for the natural world.”