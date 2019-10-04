Comedian Des McLean and pals are set to bring chuckles to a Bishopbriggs venue

Award-winning comedian Des McLean is looking forward to bringing more brilliant comedy to Bishopbriggs ... and he’s bringing a few friends too!

Des, who lives locally, originally fell in love with The Crow Tavern after a 22,000-mile round-trip and a chance encounter with fate ... in the guise of a taxi driver!

Des recalls, “I just came back from doing a tour in New Zealand and got into a taxi - the driver was a part-time comic who was running The Crow and he asked me if I fancied doing a solo show. I did and it was an awesome night. Since then I always had a wee soft spot for The Crow.

“It has always been a cracking venue for comedy. Not to mention, it’s only five minutes from my house!”

“The crowds have been amazing. The feedback is that they appreciate a top-quality, affordable comedy night on their doorstep.

“First night we had the brilliant Gary Little headlining and last month our headline act was Susie McCabe, who has almost sold out the King’s Theatre in 2020. Coming up in our next show in October we have the wonderful Ria Lina from London, so I’m making sure I’m bringing quality every time to The Crow.”

Des plans to continue the regular monthly comedy club at The Crow, and is also looking at festive dates and solo shows as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

This month’s ‘Comedy Club at The Crow’ takes place on Saturday 26 October. Tickets are £10 from The Crow Tavern or book online - www.seetickets.com/tour/comedy-at-the-crow