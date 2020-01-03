Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland fundraisers help more people really live their lives

More than 2900 people took part in various fundraising events throughout 2019 to raise vital funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

And the charity heroes raised over £469,000 to help people live their lives to the full.

The money raised will help people across Scotland who are living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to regain their confidence and rebuild their lives.

The charity is calling for people to become fundraising superheroes in 2020 and sign up to the range of events it has on offer.

From the iconic Forth Bridge Abseil and Scotland’s beastliest obstacle races to running and walking events including the Kiltwalks, the charity has a diverse variety of event to suit everyone.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is calling on supporters old and new to take on an event to help more of the one in five people in Scotland who are affected by chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Lawrence Cowan, director of communications and supporter fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We are so thankful for the thousands of people who took part in our events over 2019, whether it was in memory of a loved one, a defining moment in their recovery journey or to raise vital funds to support friends, family or colleagues.

“Thanks to their support we can help more people across Scotland rebuild and live their lives to the full.

“We’re now calling for all fundraising superheroes to join us in 2020.

“There are so many different events you can challenge yourself to.

“Whether you run, bake, dance or shake buckets, you are helping us to fight back against loneliness, stopping fear in its tracks and keeping people alive for longer.

“Whatever you choose to do you are helping people do more than survive.

“You are helping them really live.”

If you want to do something different in 2020 and fundraise for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland you can check out the list of events by visiting the CHSS Events webpage