Brain tumour fundraiser’s success at Dobbie’s

Tireless charity workers who lost their son and a great niece to brain tumours have been hard at work again raising funds for the charity that supports others in similar circumstances. The McKie family have thanked Dobbies Community Champion Laura Jamieson and Manager Jonathan Sykes for their support during their week of fundraising and raising awareness in-store during August 12 - 18 for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of their 32-year old son Graham who died in 2006, and their great niece Claire, who died in 2016.

They were delighted to raise an amazing £2132.68 to fund Research into a cure for this disease.