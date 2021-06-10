Stunning mural unveiled of Scottish cycling legend Robert Millar

Philippa York returns to Crow Road to help unveil the Robert Millar mural

A huge mural of Robert Millar has been painted on the gable end of a building owned by Campsie Golf Club at Crow Road, Lennoxtown.

Millar was crowned ‘King of the Mountains’ at the 1984 Tour de France, the first time

a British rider had won a major Tour classification, and finished second in the 1987

Giro d’Italia - again being named ‘King of the Mountains’.

Millar’s incredible stamina and skills were honed with training rides in the challenging splendour of the Campsies.

The historic achievements of this inspirational athlete have now been immortalised thanks to a project funded by East Dunbartonshire Council and closely involving Philippa York, who previously competed as Robert Millar.

The mural was created by Scottish artist Rogue Oner (aka Bobby McNamara), based on a photograph by Graham Watson.

The idea for the project came from Drew Wilson, owner of VisualBikeFit, who represented Scotland at three Commonwealth Games.

It was supported by Councillor Stewart MacDonald and nurtured over the last two years by Bishopbriggs North and Campsie councillor Gary Pews.

Campsie Community Council and East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust have also been involved, and the mural has been well received by the cycling fraternity and local community.

Campsie Golf Club wee also thanked for hosting the mural.

Philippa’s incredible journey extends well beyond cycling as a successful Scottish journalist, writer and trailblazer.

She said: “I love it. It’s a really striking piece of work and full credit to Rogue Oner for capturing the essence of the moment.

"When I wanted an extra hard finish to a training ride then I’d include a visit to the Campsies and a climb of the Crow Road before heading back into Glasgow, so for the mural to be placed at the foot of the climb is rather fitting.