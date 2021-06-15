Scotland's Home of the Year can be found in Killearn

The Moss has been named Scotland’s Home of the Year

Home to interior stylist Karen Welstead, husband Matt and their daughters Cora and Marnie and son, William, the stunning pink house, which the couple have completely renovated since buying it in 2018, captivated the judges.

Sitting on 26 acres of land, The Moss boasts a quirky and eclectic style while highlighting the original property’s period features.

The unique home features a grand kitchen with a pink Aga cooker, French doors leading to a vast garden, a bright and bold games room, stunning dining room, a drawing room, six bedrooms and bathrooms and walk in changing room.

Karen said: “It has been a surreal experience. Filming took place in one afternoon and then we put it out of our minds until the final was filmed.

"It was amazing to win but then we all went home and didn’t talk about it for months. Now, watching all of the amazing homes on the show it is actually quite overwhelming!

“In a year of lockdowns and very sad and worrying times it was a really lovely wee highlight for us. Plus, it meant we tidied the house thoroughly which is always a bonus!

“I absolutely love Scotland’s Home of the Year. It is a chance to sneak a look at other real homes but it gives the viewer a sense of the diversity of Scotland: our fellow Scots, the landscape around which we build our homes and what inspires us.

"All of the homes have been a joy to watch - there is something lovely about seeing the pride, love and humour that goes into creating a home.”

Judge and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers added: “From the dreamy pink exterior to the impressive arched window overlooking the staircase, we were completely stunned by the spectacular interiors from the moment we saw The Moss!

"I think it’s that balance of design and personality working in harmony that makes a home - even though the space was impressive, it still had that essence of family life, as well as a ton of character.”