Plans to plant 10 trees for every person in Glasgow City Region

Councillor Andrew Polson, joint leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, is ready to start planting

The ambitious planting pledge lies at the heart of the new Clyde Climate Forest, which is part of the Glasgow & Clyde Valley Green Network, and will breathe new life across the eight local authorities in the region.

Around 18 million trees will be planted over the next decade in East and West Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, North and South Lanarkshire, Inverclyde, and Renfrewshire, increasing woodland cover in the region from 17 per cent to 20 per cent.

The move viewed as an ideal opportunity for Glasgow City Region to demonstrate its commitment to reaching Net Zero, as it hosts COP26 in November.

Councillor Andrew Polson, joint leader of East Dunbartonshire Council and chairman of the Land Use and Sustainability Portfolio for Glasgow City Region, said: “Trees are nature’s own green lungs, improving the air that we breathe and soaking up harmful CO2 emissions from our environment.

"Expanding Glasgow City Region’s woodlands to create a new inter-connected forest will provide many lasting benefits.

“There are opportunities for communities, schools, businesses and landowners to get involved in our planting mission.

"We all have a fantastic opportunity to work collectively to improve our living environment whilst tackling climate change at the same time.”

The project team is calling for help identify places to plant new trees, or replace ones that have been lost in the past.

Work is also beginning to encourage smaller land owners and local authorities to gear up for tree planting, while businesses can sign up to a new charter which demonstrates their commitment to reducing emissions.

The majority of woodland planting will be funded through Scottish Forestry’s various grant schemes, but also through funding mechanisms the Clyde Climate Forest can lever.