New initiative launched to bring tourists back to Arrochar and Tarbert

The launch of the new visitor welcome initiative for Arrochar and Tarbert included the opening of new toilets

The plight of the popular tourist destinations has been highlighted regularly during the past year with them suffering from the double blow of extensive A83 road closures due to landslides at the nearby Rest and Be Thankful and the impact lockdown.

Earlier this year a working group of local tourism businesses, the local development trust, the Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, Luss Estates and the National Park came together to develop a fightback plan with a series of priority actions identified including some quick win actions for delivery in time for this summer season.

With funding support from the NatureScot Better Places Green Recovery grants scheme, the Hannah Stirling Loch Lomond Trust and the Friends of OUR park visitor giving scheme it has been possible for the local Tourism Action Group to work swiftly to deliver a package of early action improvements.

This includes the provision of temporary toilets at Arrochar Car Park with the permission of car park owners Luss Estates. They are due to be augmented with additional toilets shortly at the start of the popular Cobbler mountain path.

Other measures include the employment of three seasonal visitor wardens; and the installation of information and orientation map panels at key locations such as bus stops, the railway station and other busy tourist outlets in the area.

Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie said:’’ I am really impressed with what has been achieved by a small band of local volunteers working in close partnership with the Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs in such a short time.

"It is refreshing to see what can be achieved by adopting a determined and positive attitude in times of adversity.”

Friends trustee and chairman hair of the local development trust, Duncan Macglachlan, said: “It has been a busy period preparing for the launch of this visitor welcome initiative but it marks the start of what will hopefully be a productive period of regeneration in both villages.