Killearn brings its history to life

Pupils from Killearn Primary gave the Killearn Heritage Trail a grand opening

Nestling near the northwestern end of the Campsie Fells, this picturesque village has stories going back hundreds of years.

To help share in its heritage the Killearn Heritage Trail project was founded three years ago with support from the County Archaeologist, local people and funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Killearn Courier.

In that time it has excavated a previously undiscovered medieval building in Killearn Glen; researched, designed and commissioned a heritage trail around the village; and developed an enterprising website with a wealth of information on local history, and natural environment.

Community learning has been at the heart of this project and last month pupils from Killearn Primary unveiled the eight interpretation boards of the trail which are installed around the village.

The boards illustrating Killearn’s most historic buildings and leading characters from the old Toll House and ruined church to the Buchanan Monument and lost ‘pleasure’ garden.

These form a 2km, wheelchair-accessible, guided route around the village, for residents and visitors alike.

The new website detailing and building on the information featured on the trail can be visited at www.killearnheritage.org.uk.

At the weekend the first activities took place to allow people to enjoy the trail including a ‘Trail Passport’, a ‘Trail Quiz’ and a ‘Trail Photo-competition’.

As Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed, the attraction will be promoted more widely throughout the area.

A spokesperson said: “The trail is the culmination of a three-year community project that began with the excavation of a medieval site in Killearn Glen and continued with the research, design and commissioning of the boards and website.

"We are lucky enough to live in a beautiful part of the world with a series of picturesque villages.