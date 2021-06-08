Brownies use their baking skills to raise dough for charities
Brownies from the 1st and 2nd Milngavie units have used their baking skills to raise money for charity.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 11:53 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 11:53 am
Last September they raised over £500 for MacMillan with a virtual coffee morning.
More recently, as part of the Brownie award scheme, older girls in 2nd Milngavie planned another ‘socially distanced bake sale’, this time for Marie Curie.
Girls in both units got involved and raised another £500, with more expected.
Brownie leader Alison Prout said: “We agreed a target of £150, but the girls exceeded their own expectations and can all be very proud.
"Thanks to everyone who supported our Brownies and we now look forward to our next bake sale for MacMillan in September.”