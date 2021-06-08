Brownies use their baking skills to raise dough for charities

Brownies in Milngavie have been putting their baking skills to good use

Last September they raised over £500 for MacMillan with a virtual coffee morning.

More recently, as part of the Brownie award scheme, older girls in 2nd Milngavie planned another ‘socially distanced bake sale’, this time for Marie Curie.

Girls in both units got involved and raised another £500, with more expected.

Brownie leader Alison Prout said: “We agreed a target of £150, but the girls exceeded their own expectations and can all be very proud.