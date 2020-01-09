Work begins on new parking zones at Kirkintilloch Health Centre

New parking zones are being created at Kirkintilloch Health & Care Centre (KHCC) with work expected to be completed by March.

The news comes after the Herald highlighted issues over inconsiderate parking on footpaths making life difficult for people visiting the centre, particularly those with disabilities.

East Dunbartonshire Council said in September last year that it would be “monitoring” the area.

Three zoned car park areas will be created at the facility in Saramago Street.

For service users and visitors – the area directly opposite the main entrance of the building.

For employees – the area near Lenzie Road and for pool cars - the site at the rear of the KHCC.

A car park barrier system will be installed to control access to the areas, with arrangements for taxis, deliveries and couriers.

Bollards will also be installed to prevent parking’ on double yellow lines, pavements and grass verges.

The Council is working with East Dunbartonshire Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to carry out the improvements.

Caroline Sinclair, Interim Chief Officer of East Dunbartonshire HSCP, said: “Work has been taking place internally within the building to refresh and transform office accommodation. As part of this remodelling project, the opportunity has arisen to manage car parking in and around the centre in a more effective way.

“In doing so, we aim to give priority to those who require to access the building for health and social care reasons, and to employees who require to deliver a service within the community, as far as we can within the constraints of the space available.”

Access to the three parking areas will be controlled by a barrier system.

For service users and visitors, the barrier will lift up when entering the front car park. A number code will be required from reception to lift the barrier to exit.

A fob will be required to access the employee and pooled car areas.

For deliveries, taxis and couriers, there will be an intercom system to request access.

Works will take place in four phases, starting Monday 13 January 2020. The service users and visitors area will be first, with improvements due to take place over four weeks. During this period, parking for disabled service users will be maintained. Please be prepared for unavoidable,disruption.

That will be followed by work on the employee car parking area beside Lenzie Road and then the car park at the rear of the building.

Employees are being asked to park away from the building while works are

taking place.