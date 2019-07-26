Vote online for Kirkintilloch’s Rookie Rockstars to win £10k

Kirkintilloch charity Rookie Rockstars, dedicated to improving the mental health of children and young people, is in with the chance to win £100,000 in funding.

Property developers Persimmon Homes West Scotland have shortlisted three groups supporting the under 18s to go forward for the cash prize through its Building Futures campaign.

The groups have been selected from three categories targeting grassroots sports groups, health organisations and arts and education projects.

Rookie rockstars represents health, Young Enterprise Scotland, the arts and education category and Glasgow Schools Rowing Club, sport.

Rookie Rockstars help to improving local young people’s mental health and wellbeing through music tuition, anti-bullying programmes and free mental health counselling to support low income families.

Winning one of the cash prizes would help to fund projects including the free mental health service in both Kirkintilloch and Falkirk, and a counsellor for the local Friday night, Rookie Minds Youth Club.

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, which last year donated £620,000 to support children’s sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office this year.

As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Online voting opened on July 23 until September 27. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at York on Tuesday, October 8. Visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/