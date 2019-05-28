‘Urgent improvements’ needed at Campsie View care home

A care home for older people in Kirkintilloch must make urgent improvements in the care experienced by residents, inspectors have said.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal Improvement Notice on Campsie View care home following an inspection which raised serious concerns about harm and neglect of residents.

The notice lists four elements of care which require urgent improvement.

These include ensuring that residents are kept safe and are protected from harm and neglect.

To do this, management at the home must ensure staff practice is monitored to ensure residents are supported appropriately at all times, and they must ensure that all staff are trained in preventing and recognising harm.

Management must also ensure any treatment or interventions experienced by residents are safe and effective, and that medication is managed in line with good practice guidance.

Staff must also be trained appropriately and appropriate care plans must be set out which detail how residents’ individual health, welfare and safety needs are to be managed and met.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “The care experienced by residents at this care home is not good enough and must improve.

“The Improvement Notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we need to see.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527.”