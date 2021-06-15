Sign up to take part in Scotland’s Memory Walk 2021

Participants enjoy a previous Memory Walk

People can choose where they want to walk, and with whom, and the distance doesn’t matter, whether it’s 1km or 500km – it might even be a lap of the garden.

A new fundraising platform has been launched to ensure people taking part can feel connected and share their experience as one big community.

Participants will have the option to create a team and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.

Everyone who supports the campaign will also be able to earn rewards and badges, there are also prizes and medals up for grabs this year.

Dementia advisor Angi Inch from East Dunbartonshire Dementia Resource Centre in Bearsden, said: “My role is fully funded through fundraised money and Scotland’s Memory Walk is one of the biggest fundraising events we have.

“But it’s not just about the fundraising. this event brings communities together, children, adults and older adults.

“Many participants have something in common; they are walking for someone they care about, a person living with dementia, a carer or in memory of a loved one.

“We hope Scotland’s Memory Walk gives people the chance to honour their loved ones and feel connected to the dementia community across the country.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil Alzheimer Scotland’s mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers, including their 24 hour Freephone Dementia Helpline (0808 808 3000).

Margaret Northedge (62), who lives with dementia, said: “I didn’t want to get involved with Alzheimer Scotland’s groups at the start, but once I was there they made me so welcome and I looked forward to going again.

“When I was diagnosed, I was actually lost, it was a very sad time for me, so being able to receive support from the Dementia Centre and other people was a lifeline, because I was going down a slippery slope of depression.”