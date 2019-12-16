River City star Jordan Young says flu jab could be a life saver

Children and adults with health conditions and parents of children aged two to five years are urged to protect themselves and their children against flu.

That’s the message from Scottish actor Jordan Young and leading health professionals before the peak flu season hits ahead of Christmas.

The child flu vaccination programme is once again underway following a temporary delay and all remaining supplies of the Fluenz vaccine are now delivered and available for use in Scotland.

River City star Jordan Young is a dad of two.

He said: “Flu is dangerous for so many people – that’s why I’m making sure that my children get vaccinated.

“At their age kids bring home all sorts of bugs from nursery and school. With the flu vaccination I know they’re protected from an illness that can really harm them.”

Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “Flu can be extremely serious for those who are vulnerable, and is very infectious.

“We can best protect the people of Scotland by encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Not only will you protect yourself, but you’ll also be playing a part in helping stop the spread of the virus this holiday period.”

Nuala Healy, organisational lead for screening and immunisation at NHS Health Scotland, said the flu vaccine was hugely beneficial for children’s health.

She added: “It can help them avoid days spent ill in bed rather than being at nursery or taking part in day to day activities, especially during the Christmas holidays. The flu vaccine is a simple vaccination that is given as a quick and painless nasal spray.”

Pregnant women, those aged 65 and over, and people with underlying medical conditions are also urged to get their free vaccine in the next few weeks, before flu begins to circulate widely.

People with conditions like diabetes, heart or breathing problems, had the greatest decline in uptake of the vaccine last year, yet are at greater risk from the complications of flu.

For more about the flu immunisation programme, go to the Flu Facts website