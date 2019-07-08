Rat poison fears on path at Bishopbriggs park

East Dunbartonshire Council has promised to review its pest control methods after rat pellets were found by a local resident at the entrance to Bishopbriggs Park.

A member of the public reported the spill to the council on Thursday, June 13, which attended and cleaned up the area.

Alarmed local people took to social media to express their concerns.

One woman posted on a local community Facebook site: “So many dogs and young children about!”

One woman added: “I know there are a number of notices advising not leave your rubbish as it attracts rats but this puts us all at risk.”

A council boss admitted the pellets had been used as pest control by the council.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “We were made aware of the pellets within Bishopbriggs Park.

“Our Pest Control Officer attended to investigate and the area was immediately cleared.

“It would appear that some pellets which had been placed as bait in the locked false bottom of the bin for pest control purposes had been disturbed by rodents.

“This method of pest control has been used by the council at this location for over seven years and there have been no incidents of this nature in the past.

“A new non-toxic method of pest control has now been identified and this approach will be used by the council going forward to alleviate any concerns the public may have.

“However, we would like to reassure everyone that the quantity of pellets used as bait in this bin was such that there was never any danger to either domestic animals or members of the public.”