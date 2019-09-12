Provost applauds the Buttercups service in Bishopbriggs

The party was in full swing at Buttercups House in Bishopbriggs at a recent open day to promote the service and raise money for activities.

Provost Alan Brown joined service users, families, staff, local police and other members of the community to support the facility and enjoy the festivities. There was live music, face painting, a bouncy castle, raffles and food and drink on offer.

The sum of £600 was raised which will be used to pay for outings and activities for the young people who use the service.

Provost Brown said, “I had a great time at Buttercups House, the atmosphere was fantastic. As well as raising money, the open day helped to raise awareness of the vital service Buttercups House provides for young people in East Dunbartonshire. It was great to meet with them all and their families while joining in with the activities on this brilliant fun day.”

Buttercups House in Bishopbriggs is a residential respite and short break facility for children and young people in East Dunbartonshire. The purpose built facility has been providing services for young people and their families since it opened in 2014.