Optician’s specs appeal to help needy kids in Malawi

A local optician has raised much-needed funds to continue vital optometry training in Malawi that will help prevent unnecessary blindness in children.

Specsavers staff in Kirkintilloch have pledged to support a three-day paediatric training course at Lions Sight First Eye Unit for frontline eye health workers in Malawi for three years.

The store’s latest fundraising drive has raised more than £930, with assistant manager Ryan Turner racing to more than £500 in the Great Scottish Run half-marathon, while colleagues sold their mountain bike and organised bake sales.