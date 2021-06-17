New location for Covid testing centre in East Dunbartonshire

Joint East Dunbartonshire Council leaders Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson with some of the clinical team at the War Memorial Hall

The purpose of the centre is to help prevent the continued spread of Covid-19 by testing those who do not have any symptoms, but who may still have the virus.

Initially targeting the Bishopbriggs area, the testing centre is now open to all those who live in, work in, visit or attend school in the wider East Dunbartonshire area.

Joint council leader Andrew Polson said: "Testing in the community for those who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 is really important in stopping the spread of the virus.

"An NHS clinical team is on hand at the War Memorial Hall to assist in taking the test properly, and anyone who tests positive through this community testing programme will be provided with information and support to help them and their families to self-isolate.”

A series of testing centres have been established across the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde area, initially targeting communities that show persistent higher than average rates of infection, but broadening to all communities as Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, public health director for NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, said: "We know that Covid-19 is often spread by people who don't have symptoms or they are so mild they do not recognise they have the infection.

"Asymptomatic testing enables identification of infection so that people are not spreading the infection to their families, work colleagues or the wider community as they go shopping or exercising.

"As we continue to look to get back to a more normal way of life, it remains important that we all work to beat the virus and regular testing is a bit part of that."

Councillor Polson added: “We are encouraging everyone to take advantage of this community testing facility and get a test, particularly now that there is more opportunity to socialise and meet with others as the restrictions are lifted."