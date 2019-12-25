Music school’s festive boost for food bank

The Bishopbriggs School of Music based at Huntershill Village organised a ‘Selection Box Challenge’ in aid of the local food bank over the festive period.

Peter O’Neil of the music school said: “We set a target of 50 and asked our students and parents if they would donate a selection box to our appeal to help the food bank.

“We told them the appeal would close on December 13. When we closed the appeal we had 259 selection boxes for the food bank”.

He added: “Since the summer of this year we have done a weekly Collection for the food bank with a collection point in our waiting area and most weeks we take between 40-50 kilo of food to Colston Church food bank.

“We also run a bi-monthly ‘Jam for the food bank’.

“Some of the tutors and students meet at Costa next to Morrisons at Bishopbriggs, and busk whilst collecting food donations from the general public.”

Bishopbriggs singer and songwriter Katee Kross is pictured with fellow participants at Bishopbriggs School of Music.