MSP supports Tom in Stobhill bus campaign

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has given her support to Tom Herbert’s campaign for a bus to Stobhill Hospital following his successful drive to have outpatient chemotherapy treatment offered there.

Since NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde announced that chemotherapy treatment would be available at Stobhill Hospital in the near future, campaigner Tom has raised concerns there is currently no direct bus route for East Dunbartonshire residents to the hospital.

Ms Mackay said: “At the moment, there is no direct route for patients going to Stobhill Hospital, and this represents a gap in the service.

“On the back of Tom’s incredible campaign to ensure chemotherapy treatment is delivered at Stobhill in the next couple of years, there

is a clear need for a direct public transport link.

“Aside from patients receiving chemotherapy treatment, this would help those with appointments or looking to visit friends and family in the hospital to avoid a costly taxi fare.

“I will do everything I can to support Tom in this.”

Campaigner Tom Herbert said: “I have contacted Strathclyde Partnership for Transport about this, as the number 72 bus already runs through Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs and could be re-routed to ensure people with hospital appointments can get there easily.

“This would benefit so many people and I am optimistic an arrangement could be reached.”

He added: “The ethos of the Scottish Parliament is to get out your cars and get into public transport.

“We can only do this if we have proper public transport. Where is it?”