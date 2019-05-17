Milngavie mum raises incredible £22,000 for life-saving baby unit

Milngavie mum Morna Thorburn’s fundraising effort to thank the staff at a Glasgow hospital for saving the life of her premature baby has collected an incredible £22,000.

Little Finlay Thorburn arrived into the world 15 weeks early in July last year, weighing less than two pounds.

Thanks to the dedication of the doctors and nurses at the Princess Royal Maternity, the little boy is now thriving.

Morna said: “Without the amazing staff at the Princess Royal Maternity, Finlay wouldn’t be here.

“It wasn’t even day by day – we took things hour by hour and there were times we thought he wouldn’t make it. But they never gave up on him.

“Everyone who looked after Finlay has a special place in our hearts”.

Supported by husband Craig (32), Morna organised a social evening at Oran Mor venue in Glasgow, which was attended by almost 230 guests.

Games, raffles and a silent auction, which included signed books by Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson, raised the magnificent sum for the hospital.

Morna, who also has a daughter Emily (4), said: “Two of the consultants from the hospital spoke at the event and some of the nurses had a table.

“I just wanted to do something to thank them for all they did for Finlay.”

The Milngavie mum also revealed to the Herald that she almost missed the event herself through ill health.

Morna has had liver condition, biliary atresia, since birth. She said: “I can be well one day and the next day I could be in hospital.”

The day after the event, Morna fell ill and ended up in intensive care for six days. She is now waiting for a liver transplant.

She said: “Thankfully I was able to make it to the Oran Mor.

“I should have had a liver transplant during childhood. However, I amazed all and now aged 32 and two children later, I’ve reached the point where I need one very soon.

“We are now just waiting for the phone call.”