Locals urged to use drop-in vaccine centres as Covid cases soar in East Dunbartonshire

Covid

For the seven days up to July 1, there were 486 infections per 100,000 people locally – the sixth highest infection rate in Scotland.

Compare that to just a month ago when the seven-day infection rate up to June 1 was 84 per 100,000.

People are being urged to use the local drop-in centres as the race between the vaccines and the virus intensifies.

All mainland health boards are now offering them.

Everyone aged 18 and over can attend for their first dose. People who had their a first jab at least eight weeks before can attend for a second dose.

Local drop-in centres and availability this week:

Wednesday July 7, Barmulloch Community Centre, Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8 from 9am-6pm.

Allander Leisure Centre, Milngavie, Thursday, July 8 from 9am-3pm.

St Roch's Secondary School Car Park, Friday, July 9 from 10am-6pm.

Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre, Saturday July 10 from 9am-3pm.

National clinical Director Jason Leitch said on Monday that Scotlandhad been hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant becoming "seeded" in and around the Glasgow area.

The country currently has the highest rates of Covid infections in Europe.