Local MSP lends her support to charity

Rona Mackay MSP has lent her support to Marie Curie’s big fundraising appeal month - the Great Daffodil Appeal, while speaking at a debate on the campaign in the Scottish Parliament.

Marie Curie supported over 7,500 people in Scotland last year through their hospices, nursing care and support services. In the West of Scotland alone, Marie Curie Nurses made over 6,800 visits to care for terminally ill people in their own homes.

Everyone donating and wearing a daffodil pin in March helps the charity provide vital care for people living with a terminal illness and support for their families. Marie Curie hopes to raise £700,000 during the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Ms Mackay said: “The Marie Curie fundraising groups in Kirkintilloch, Lenzie, Bishopbriggs and Bearsden do fantastic work – the volunteers, as well as dedicating an enormous amount of their own time to raising money for the charity, also speak in schools and clubs locally.

“Around half of people in Scotland pass away in hospitals, but the majority would like to spend the end of their life at home with the appropriate care. Marie Curie provides an exceptional level of personalised care enabling this and with its nine hospices around the UK, is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

“Wearing a daffodil pin is an easy and visible way to show your support for the incredible work of over 2,700 Marie Curie staff and the formidable teams of volunteers.”

Richard Meade, Head of Policy and Public Affairs Scotland at Marie Curie commented: “Thank you to Rona Mackay MSP for her support.

“Whether you wear a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, you are joining with millions of others to help make sure that all dying people get the care and support they so deserve.”

Visit mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or text DAFF to 70099 to donate £5. Marie Curie receives 98 per cent of your donation.