A Bearsden care home is tapping into the power of music and the youthful energy of local schoolchildren to put smiles on residents’ faces.

Over ten weeks, children from Colquhoun Park Primary School and innovative music therapy team from MusicALL have brought fun and entertainment to the residents at Westerton Care Home.

The sessions are just part of a wide range of innovative and enjoyable special events organised by the care home’s staff.

The weekly classes have seen residents, children and musicians come together to sing, play instruments, play games and have fun.

Music has been found to have a dramatic impact on people who have dementia, helping to soothe, stimulate and jog happy memories. While singing, playing an instrument – even if it’s just shaking a tambourine – is said to boost confidence and helps encourage conversations and smiles.

The music sessions are just one part of a wide range of special events arranged by staff at the 100-room care home, which provides unrivalled levels of support, comfort and standards of care in a setting that’s more like a luxury village.

As well as enjoying the soothing benefits of music, a dedicated team of activities co-ordinators ensure residents also have access to a range of fun and stimulating activities, such as regular arts and crafts, chair yoga, playing darts or skittles.

There’s even the chance to chill out watching a “golden oldie” film favourite in the cinema room or enjoy a pampering manicure or massage.

The purpose-built care home opened in 2012 and offers high-quality nursing, dementia and respite care for residents.

In the past few months the home – which has been highly rated at its last Care Inspectorate report – has unveiled a new state-of-the-art wing, offering an extra 18 beautiful en-suite bedrooms, hairdressing salon and the new cinema.

The care home also boasts a bar and bistro and sensory room, while the floor to ceiling windows offer stunning views of Glasgow and the Old Kilpatrick Hills.

Outside is just as impressive, with lovely landscaped gardens, patio and putting green – plus plenty of car park space for visitors.

The home is also known for its high quality of care, delivered by passionate and experienced staff who take a holistic approach to caring for residents.

While its bright and roomy accommodation is particularly impressive, each single room has en-suite facilities, and includes nurse call unit, temperature-controlled heating, telephone port and flatscreen television.

Residents’ dietary needs are catered for thanks to highly-skilled chefs and skilled kitchen teams, and there are opportunities for families to dine together – an important chance to get together just like old times.

During its last Care Inspectorate Report, Westerton Care Home was praised as “Good” for the quality of its care and service. The inspector’s report highlighted the way the home strives to keep families’ informed through regular emails, newsletters and meetings.

It also spotlighted how staff training, including dementia training, was having a positive impact on residents’ care.

A spokesperson for the care home said: “Everyone looks forward to the music sessions, and having the primary school children along was a special treat.

“We try hard to make sure our residents are well cared for and have plenty of opportunities to socialise and stay active.”

