Free period products to be available at East Dunbartonshire centres

Free sanitary products are being made available at toilets in centres throughout East Dunbartonshire from this week as part of a nationwide commitment to tackling period poverty.

They will be provided in the ladies and/or accessible toilets in the following 12 locations: Bearsden Community Hub; Auchinairn Community Centre; Milngavie Town Hall; Bishopbriggs Community Hub; Hillhead Community Centre; Kirkintilloch Community Hub; Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall; Bearsden Hall; Milngavie Community Education Centre; Westerton Hall, Lennoxtown Community Hub and Torrance Community Centre.

The introduction of free sanitary products in the community is the next stage of free sanitary provision in the area, following the introduction of free products in all East Dunbartonshire schools in August 2018.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “Ensuring that free sanitary products are available throughout the area means that all of our communities will have access to this free provision if they need it.”

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: “We are sharing our approach with Community Planning Partners, including the EDLC Trust and the HSCP, and looking for opportunities for further expansion of the scheme if required.”