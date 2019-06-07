Emma (8) raises £840 for Marie Curie unit

When a family friend had to be admitted to the local Marie Curie hospice, Emma Hood (8) decided she wanted to help.

Within the space of a few months, the pupil at Lenzie Meadow Primary has raised a whopping £840 in funds.

Friend Leigh Fraser said: “Emma started to take an interest in fundraising when my dad Brian Fraser, (66) was admitted to Marie curie in March.

“He was only in there for six days before he passed away on March 19 this year, but Emma knew all about the oxygen machine he needed to move there from hospital and how much it cost. It was a new machine and the only one they had, my dad was the first patient to use it.

“This encouraged Emma to start fundraising to provide vital funding to allow people to have a comfortable place for their last days together”.

Emma began with a bake sale at Brownies, then the 5k race for life, followed by a fun family bbq day at Lenzie Golf Club where my dad was a member for many years.

“She raised a whopping £840 is determined to carry on. A special thank you to Lenzie golf club captain Paul Graham and donations from friends and family.