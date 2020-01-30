East Dunbartonshire care home is rated ‘good’ by health watchdog

A care home in East Dunbartonshire, has been rated “good” by the health watchdog.

Residents at Whitefield Lodge care home at Lennoxtown enjoyed a “warm, friendly atmosphere” with “lovely” staff, reported the Care Inspectorate following a recent inspection.

One resident told inspectors: “It’s like a family here, staff are friendly and supportive.”

The watchdog praised staff for the warm relationships they had built with residents, acknowledging their patient and kind approach.

When asked about the home’s carers, one resident said: “The staff are lovely, they look after everyone so well.”

Another resident said: “This is a nice place to live, it’s not home but it’s as near as it can be.”

Families said they had trust in the home that their relatives were safe and well looked after at Whitefield Lodge. They felt well informed about their care and health.

The Care Inspectorate acknowledged a positive ethos from a “very approachable” manager and deputy.

Praising the management team, one family member said: “They lead by example and no doubt that’s the reason the home is able to have such a happy family atmosphere.”

The home, run by Four Seasons Health Care, provides care for up to 60 residents. Alex Wilson, Managing Director said: “The team should be very proud for creating such a lovely atmosphere at Whitefield Lodge. It’s really positive to see both residents and families feel confident in our care.”