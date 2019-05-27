Dementia friendly cinema open at Milngavie

The local community is being invited to attend the launch of a dementia-friendly cinema in Milngavie to support Dementia Awareness Week.

Dementia Awareness Week (June 3-9), a national initiative by the Alzheimer’s Scotland, aims to raise awareness and improve the lives of people living with dementia.

Milngavie Manor Care Home, on Craigton Road, will open its cinema to the public for people living with dementia and their carers every fortnight, as part of their Dementia-Friendly Cinema Club.

Dementia-friendly cinema screenings are welcomed by the Alzheimer’s support groups. Recent research conducted by the charity found that 69 per cent of people with dementia said the main reason they stop socialising is a lack of confidence.

Leisure and Wellbeing officer Arlene Harrison said: “Learning you have dementia is overwhelming and very difficult for both the person and their family, but they still should be able to access the same social opportunities as everyone else.

“I love watching a classic film at the cinema so I’m delighted we’re opening our cinema to welcome people living with dementia, and their carers. We want to provide an accessible and safe space, that can be enjoyed by everyone, so I do hope the community can join us for our launch event.”

The Cinema Club will be at Milngavie Manor Care Home on Tuesday, June 4, at 4pm.

The 2019 Dementia Awareness Week will focus on raising awareness of dementia research, the impact it can have and the need for new volunteers.

Milngavie Manor is part of Hamberley Care Homes and formally known as Abbotsford House Luxury Suites. For more info call 0141 471 1180.