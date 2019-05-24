Dedicated Milngavie carer is honoured at awards

A dedicated carer has been recognised for his work at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Sean Khaira, a care co-ordinator at Home Instead, based in East Dunbartonshire, won the Care Services Co-ordination/Administration category at the recent Scottish Care Awards 2019.

The awards celebrated the best of the independent care at home and housing support sector.

Sean collected his award, which was sponsored by Quality Compliance Systems, at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

The awards were hosted by singer and TV personality Michelle McManus, with nearly 400 people attending on the night.

Sean was delighted to have been recognised and said: “I am very surprised but thrilled and honoured to be chosen as a winner in these prestigious awards.”

Suhail Rehman, Home Instead director, who made the nomination, said: “This young man is so dedicated and enthusiastic – he is an invaluable member of the team.

“After caring for his own grandparents, he applied to do a Modern Apprenticeship with us in 2016.

“We were so impressed after his initial training we offered to fast track his development as a care coordinator, a crucial role in the organisation.

“He has helped develop and roll out a new scheduling system, taking personal responsibility for the timetabling of care for 100 clients, delivered by 80 carers.

“He also helps to foster team building for staff, who through the nature of the job, rarely get to spend much time together – this has been fantastic for staff morale.”

The awards have been hailed a huge success in recognising individuals, teams and companies, who are delivering care at an incredibly high standard in an era of challenging budgets and within an increasingly demanding work environment.