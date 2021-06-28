Covid: Two-thirds in East Dunbartonshire have had two doses of vaccine
Nearly two-thirds of people in East Dunbartonshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 10:25 am
Updated
Monday, 28th June 2021, 10:26 am
Public Health Scotland data shows 55,057 people East Dunbartonshire had received both jabs by June 23.
That was up 4,002 compared to the previous week.
It means 63% of people aged 18 and over in East Dunbartonshire have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.
The data also shows a total of 78,478 people in East Dunbartonshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 90% of the over 18s.
Across Scotland, 2.6 million people had received both jabs by June 23, 59% of the population.
That was an increase of 112,000 from the week before.