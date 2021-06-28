Covid: Two-thirds in East Dunbartonshire have had two doses of vaccine

Two-third have had both covid vaccines

Public Health Scotland data shows 55,057 people East Dunbartonshire had received both jabs by June 23.

That was up 4,002 compared to the previous week.

It means 63% of people aged 18 and over in East Dunbartonshire have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 78,478 people in East Dunbartonshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 90% of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, 2.6 million people had received both jabs by June 23, 59% of the population.