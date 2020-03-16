Clyde College stays open

Despite a student testing positive for Covid-19, Glasgow’s Clyde College insists it will remain open.

This, they say is following health advice - yet most Universities across Scotland are moving to an online method of teaching for the interim.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Clyde College said: “We have been notified by Health Protection Scotland that a Glasgow Clyde College student has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is self-isolating at home. Health Protection Scotland will contact directly anyone who they believe is at particular risk.

“We are following the advice of the relevant public health bodies and Scottish and UK governments and the college will remain open and teaching will continue. All students and staff members must observe the latest government guidance. Anyone showing even minor symptoms should not attend any college campus and immediately self-isolate for a minimum period of seven days. Any individual in this position should advise their faculty office by telephone as soon as possible.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with regular advice coming from the relevant authorities and we will adhere to all guidance provided.”

Meanwhile, Strathclyde University, Glasgow University, the University of the West of Scotland and Glasgow Caledonian University told students not to attend their campuses from Monday this week, as they were suspending all face-to-face teaching in an attempt to halt the spread of the Coronavirus.