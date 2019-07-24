Caring Kirkintilloch dental nurse is smiles ahead after winning top award

Kirkintilloch-based dental nurse, Evie Calderhead, has won Dental Care Professional of the Year at The Scottish Dental Awards 2019.

The award recognises inspirational leaders who show an exceptional level of commitment to patient care and their colleagues.

Evie, the Lead Dental Nurse at Visage Cosmetic Dental Clinic, part of Bupa, was nominated for the award by her colleague and practice Dentist, Tariq Bashir.

Evie, 39, who is known for being a calming influence and always going the extra mile to care for both her patients and colleagues, has been practicing the holistic therapy treatment ‘Reiki’ – which promotes relaxation and peace of mind – for a number of years, and now uses these techniques in the practice. This approach helps Evie to relieve her patient’s anxiety about visiting the dentist and improve their overall experience.

Speaking of her award win, Evie commented: “I’m amazed to have won such a prestigious award. I never thought anything like this would happen to me. I love being in public services and helping people, and I think it’s so important to always ensure my patients and team are happy. It’s overwhelming to be recognised for my efforts and I can’t thank Tariq enough for putting me forward for this award.”

Bupa Dentist, Tariq Bashir, added: “I am so proud of Evie’s achievement, she truly deserves it. She’s not only an exceptional dental nurse, but is the rock of our team and goes above and beyond to get to know her patients and make sure they feel at ease and comfortable with their treatment.”

Starting her journey in dentistry aged 21, Evie spent two years training to be a dental nurse at the Glasgow Dental Hospital, where she was the first student to ever win Dental Nurse of the Year and Best Academic Achievement. Evie then continued to excel, working at the dental hospital until 2007, before spending 10 years working as a dental nurse at a referral clinic. Evie then moved to Visage Cosmetic Dental Clinic in 2016 where she has since been promoted to Lead Dental Nurse.

Reflecting upon her journey, Evie said: “I would advise anyone training to be a Dental Nurse to work hard and find a team that you really thrive with, like I do with my colleagues at Bupa. Learning from your peers is essential, so surround yourself with people that will help you grow. It is also important that you have excellent communication skills to help put your patients at ease.”