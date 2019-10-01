Bishopbriggs woman is set to strut catwalk for cancer care

A Bishopbriggs resident, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, has been chosen to take to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people at The Show Scotland - Breast Cancer Care’s annual Fashion Show in Glasgow.

Mary Carmichael will strut her stuff alongside 23 other people who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on October 24.

Mary, 58, who is undergoing treatment, said she cannot wait to take part.

The former customer relationship manager said: “I was shocked when I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in April 2018 when I was 57 years old.

“I had been going to the doctors with a pain in my ribs and after being wrongly diagnosed with pleurisy.

“I was dealt the devastating blow that not only did I have breast cancer, but that it had already spread to my lymph nodes, bones and liver.

“I struggled to comprehend how this had been going on in my own body without me knowing.

“With the help of my friends and family and Breast Cancer Care, I slowly managed to put my life back together.

“I can’t wait to step onto the catwalk at the Breast Cancer Care fashion show.”

For more information or to buy a ticket, visit: www.breastcancercare.org.uk/theshowscotland

You can also donate to Mary’s fund at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mary-carmichael1