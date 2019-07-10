Big-hearted Lenzie girl Freya donating her hair

A Lenzie schoolgirl is sacrificing her hair in aid of other young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Holy Family Primary pupil Freya Farnaz Haseen is to donate 12 inches of her long locks to the Little Princess Trust.

The Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other health conditions.

In addition the charity funds research into finding better treatment for childhood cancers and the seven-year-old has so far raised over £500 to be sent to the Trust along with her hair.

Freya’s mum Farhana said: “Freya heard a girl at her school had donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust so she decided to do it.

“I think she can be an example for others, especially girls in the Asian community, as I believe black hair is not a very common donation for the Trust and many ethnic minority young cancer survivors are waiting for wigs thatis a good match of their original black hair.

“Initially Freya wanted to donate hair for two girls, but her hair is not really long enough for two wigs. The Trust encourages donations to be at least 12 inches, although it can accept a minimum seven inches, therefore we are going for 12 inches which would be enough for a lovely wig.

“To support childhood cancer research we have raised £557 at present with all donations coming from colleagues, neighbours, and friends.”

For more information on donating your hair visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.