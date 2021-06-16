Bearsden care home says thank you to staff and residents with charity fun day

Rona Mackay MSP joins Antonine House's care home manager Amanda King and 95 year old resident May Stevenson at the fun day

The management team at Antonine House, part of the Meallmore group, rewarded staff and residents for all of their hard work and patience throughout the pandemic with a jam-packed fun day.

Mixed teams of staff and residents took part in an afternoon of games and competitions, including quizzes and a talent competition, to help raise more than £300 for North West Foodbank.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay was in attendance to thank staff at Antonine House and to meet some of the residents joining in the celebrations.

She also lent her expertise in judging the talent competition.

Amanda King, manager at Antonine House, said: “This has been an incredibly challenging year for all of us, however with restrictions now slowly lifting across the country, we wanted to say a massive thank you to both our staff and residents for all they did throughout the pandemic.

"Everyone at Antonine House has had such a positive impact on the care home this year, and we cannot be more thankful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring the care home remains a safe working and living environment.

“As well as thanking our staff, residents and their relatives for being so supportive, we wanted to be able to give something back to the local community.

"I’m thrilled to say that our charity fun day raised £300 for North West Foodbank to help those in need.

"I’d also like to thank Rona Mackay for her attendance and excellent judging of the talent competition!

"We hope everyone enjoyed their fun day.”

Ms Mackay added: “The charity fun day was a fantastic event to celebrate the staff and residents at Antonine House.

"It was great to meet everyone and even help judge the talent competition.

"Everyone should feel immensely proud for all of their hard work throughout the pandemic.”

Antonine House provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.