Balmuildy gas leak: MP and MSP ‘denied information’ from East Dunbartonshire Council

Local elected members Rona Mackay and Amy Callaghan have blasted East Dunbartonshire Council for what they call serious mismanagement of the ongoing leak incident at Balmuildy Primary in Bishopbriggs.

The MSP and MP say they have been denied information on the serious incident at the school which would allow them to answer the many concerns they received raised by constituents.

A spokesperson for the politicians said: “The school was closed twice over the last two weeks after children and staff complained of headaches, nausea and fainting.

“After conflicting information as to the cause of the problem, it was discovered to have come from leaks from a gas boiler. It was later discovered that no carbon monoxide monitors were fitted and that the Council had lost the gas safety check certificates they were required by law to have”.

Ms Mackay added: “This is an extremely serious issue which the council has seriously mismanaged. Information has been scarce and non-transparent. Parents who attended a meeting with officers said they left feeling more concerned than they were when they went in. It is simply not acceptable.”

Ms Callaghan said: “Despite repeated requests for a meeting with senior management at the council and for answers to the many questions we were being asked, our emails were ignored. Being kept in the dark over health and safety concerns which involve children is not good enough and prevented us from representing the community.

“We will continue to press for a resolution to this which satisfies parents. No parent should be afraid to send their child to school and the council have done nothing to allay their fears by their incompetent response and lack of communication.”

The Herald has asked East Dunbartonshire Council for a response and is awaiting their reply.