Awards for caring sisters at Antonine House Care Home, Bearsden

Two sisters, who both work at a Bearsden care home, have received recognition for delivering the highest standard of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Sisters Sam and Alana Dougan, who are twins, both work at Antonine House Care Home. Sam won the Meaningful Activities Award and Alana triumphed in the Excellence in Dementia category at the annual Meallmore Care Awards,

Sam is regarded as a real motivator at Antonine House. She supports other services within Meallmore and has created a WhatsApp group to share ideas with other members of the team.

Alana was praised for her tireless approach and patience towards clients with dementia. She always strives to find new experiences, stimulation, activities and resources to enrich residents lives.

The annual ceremony was hosted by Michelle McManus at Perth Race Course.

Nominations are open to more than 1,600 staff across the company from residents, family and friends, visiting professional and fellow staff members.

Winners receive a certificate, trophy and an iPad for their hard work.

Gerry Hennessey, managing director of Meallmore Ltd, said: “Thoroughly deserved. Congratulations to Sam and Alana for all their hard work over the last year.”