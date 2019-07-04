Autism-friendly swimming hour at Bishopbriggs

A swimming quiet hour has been introduced at an East Dunbartonshhire pool for people with autism and other sensory impairments.

This comes after a request by Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay. She wrote to Mark Grant , general manager at East Dunbartonshire Leisure Trust, during recent World Autism Week .

The MSP says she is delighted the trust has agreed to the quiet hour at Bishopbriggs’ Leisuredrome .

Research has shown people with autism who engage in swimming, tennis or other recreational activities, benefit from increased strength, co-ordination, and motor skills.

Ms Mackay said: “I’d like to thank the leisure trust for agreeing to this. Most swimming pools can be a sensory overload for people with autism and I’m delighted that now they will be able to enjoy this activity in a relaxed, calm atmosphere.

“The trust has agreed to introduce this quiet hour on a trial basis starting from Saturday, July 13. This will run every Saturday from 5.30pm-6.30pm until August 17.

“I hope families throughout Strathkelvin and Bearsden and beyond will take advantage of this fantastic new session to ensure this continues as a permanent activity at the Leisuredrome.”

Councillor Susan Murray added: “This is a superb addition to our leisure programme and I hope it proves popular with families.”

Sandy Marshall, EDLC chair, added: “I’m delighted we’re piloting this and look forward to hearing how it progresses.”