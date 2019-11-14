Winter vomiting bug outbreak at Thomas Muir Primary School at Bishopbriggs

Pupils have been sent home from a primary school in Bishopbriggs amid an outbreak of Norovirus.

East Dunbartonshire Council has confirmed the outbreak of the winter vomiting bug at Thomas Muir Primary School.

It’s understood pupils were sent home today and yesterday exhibiting symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Parents have been urged to keep any child exhibiting symptoms home for 48 hours.

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business at East Dunbartonshire Council, Ann Davie, said: “There has been an outbreak of the Norovirus at Thomas Muir Primary School in Bishopbriggs and a number of pupils were sent home from school today with Norovirus symptoms.

“All parents and carers have been contacted to advise them of the outbreak and that if their child exhibits any symptoms they are to be kept at home for 48 hours.

“We have been in contact with NHS Public Health and control measures have been put in place in line with NHS guidance.”