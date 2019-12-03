Winning pupils have designs  on Christmas

A wind-blown snowman amid a chilly winter scene, drawn by Crystal from Mosshead Primary at Bearsden, is the chosen design for this year’s council Christmas card.

Her detailed drawing featuring an Art Deco inspired ‘Merry Christmas’ message helped Crystal’s entry stand out to Provost Alan Brown and his Depute Gary Pews as they judged the 2019 competition.

It will feature on the official East Dunbartonshire Council card and e-card and will be sent to hundreds of people across the area.

Provost Brown went to her school to meet Crystal and said: “Once again, the standard was exceptional with some really imaginative entries. It was a tricky job but Crystal’s design just stood out to us and it works really well.

“Congratulations to Crystal and thanks to all the pupils and teachers who took part.”

Crystal received a pack of her Christmas cards and a 75 piece wooden art set.

Second place went to Corey, a P7 pupil at St Machan’s Primary in Lennoxtown, whose impressive Christmas tree drawing wowed the judges. And P5 pupil Matthew from St Helen’s Primary in Bishopbriggs, painted a cosy domestic scene with an open fire to take third place.

They also received art sets and some cards, as their designs are showcased in miniature on the back.

Crystal said: “I was really excited to win this competition. I loved my art set and will use it a lot. It was great to see my design on the Christmas cards and I will send my cards to some of my friends and family.”