Summer programme of leisure and lunch on the menu for East Dunbartonshire pupils

With no school meals over the summer the council had made alternative provision

In an extension to East Dunbartonshire Council’s existing Snack and Play programme different schemes are being rolled out for primary, secondary and ASN pupils to take part in age appropriate fun and enjoy nutritious meals during the holidays.This is being funded by the Scottish Government as part of its commitment to extend free school meals and enhance summer holiday provision, and will be delivered by the council’s Education Service, supported by EDLC Trust.

Kicking off on June 28 for five weeks Snack & Play summer camps will take place at six hub schools (Clober, Colquhoun Park, Holy Trinity, Lairdsland, St Machan's and Thomas Muir), and there will be playschemes in Campsie View and Merkland Schools for pupils with additional support needs.

Running from 10am-3pm, all eight venues will offer sporting activities, outdoor pursuits and arts & crafts, as well as lunch.

Free access to leisure facilities and activities have been organised by Youth Development Workers for secondary aged pupils, with a £20 per week payment to cover the cost of lunch.

To be eligible, children must meet at least one of the following criteria: be from low income households, have been shielding during the pandemic, are care experienced, and /or been identified as vulnerable by their school.

Applications were sought via schools with a closing date of June 4. If families were not aware and believe they are eligible they should speak to their child’s headteacher.

The holiday provision ends on July 30, and in addition, parents/carers of all the eligible young people will receive a payment of £20 per child each week to cover lunches from June 28- August 9. Schools return on Thursday, August 12.

Council joint leader Vaughan Moody said: "The economic impact of the pandemic will be felt in our communities for some time to come as we begin a gradual recovery process.