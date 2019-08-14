Scottish Book Trust seeks heroes who inspire readers

Scottish Book Trust – the national charity transforming lives through reading and writing – is seeking applications for the Bookbug Hero Award and the Learning Professional Award 2020.

New this year, the Bookbug Hero Award has been created by Scottish Book Trust and will be run in association with Walker Books.

Scottish Book Trust Learning Professional Award winners 2017-2019, from left, Susan Morton, Deena Wren and Eileen Littlewood. (Photograph by Alastair Watson)

The award will honour someone working with Bookbug who has used the programme to make a real different to the lives of the young children, families and communities they work with.

Scottish Book Trust is asking people to nominate a librarian, early years worker, volunteer, health visitor, or anyone who uses Bookbug in their work for the inaugural Bookbug Hero Award. The winner will receive a bundle of picture books worth £500 from Walker Books.

Nominations are also open for the Learning Professional Award, now in its fourth year, which recognises a teacher or librarian who has had a powerful impact on the reading culture of young people and adults in their community.

School teachers and librarians are urged to nominate inspiring colleagues who are passionate advocates of reading and writing in their place of work, for the award which will be presented at an event in April 2020.

In partnership with Browns Books for Students, the winner will receive £500 worth of books for their school or library to help them continue their outstanding work.

Deena Wren, last year’s Learning Professional Award winner, said: “I was extremely surprised and very honoured to receive the Learning Professional Award. It has been a huge opportunity to promote the work of school librarians more widely.

“Ultimately though, the fact that the nomination had initially come from my colleagues and pupils continues to mean the most to me.

“I would genuinely encourage anyone who wishes to highlight the work of their talented co-worker not to hesitate to put in their nomination!”

Marc Lambert, CEO at Scottish Book Trust, added: “At Scottish Book Trust, we work with so many passionate partners, and these awards allow us to celebrate their hard work.

“Every year, we uncover so many inspiring stories, and we encourage those who know a book-loving champion to highlight their great work.

“We are particularly excited to introduce a new award celebrating those who work so tirelessly with our Bookbug Programme across the country.

“Many thanks to Walker Books and Browns Books for Students for making these awards possible.”

Nominations for both awards close on November 15, and can be made online at Scottish Book Trust